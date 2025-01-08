Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, UTSA looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 38-29 lead against Tulsa.

If UTSA keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-7 in no time. On the other hand, Tulsa will have to make due with a 6-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: Tulsa 6-9, UTSA 6-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, UTSA is heading back home. They and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at UTSA Convocation Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

UTSA will head into Saturday's contest ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played last Sunday but unfortunately for them the defeat they were handed on Saturday was a bit more commanding. They took a serious blow against Tulane, falling 92-63. The Roadrunners were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-23.

The losing side was boosted by Raekwon Horton, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for five straight games. Less helpful for UTSA was Tai'Reon Joseph's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Tulsa lost to UAB on Saturday, and Tulsa lost bad. The score wound up at 83-51. The match marked the Golden Hurricane's lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

The losing side was boosted by Ian Smikle, who went 8 for 10 en route to 17 points plus eight rebounds and three steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Rice on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

UTSA now has a losing record at 6-7. As for Tulsa, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: UTSA has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. However, it's not like Tulsa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.8. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, UTSA is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they are 4-7, while Tulsa is 3-10.

Odds

UTSA is a 5-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Tulsa has won 2 out of their last 3 games against UTSA.