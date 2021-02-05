It's the first leg of another two-game Conference USA set when the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners visit the Florida International Panthers for a cross-division matchup Friday. The Roadrunners (8-9) are fourth in the West division, while the Panthers (9-10) are sixth in the East. UTSA comes in off a 69-51 loss to UTEP on Saturday that snapped a three-game win streak. FIU beat Florida Memorial 90-74 on Monday to break a seven-game losing skid. The teams rank in the top five in the conference in scoring, but they are the bottom two in points allowed.

UTSA vs. FIU: Panthers -2.5

UTSA vs. FIU over-under: 154.5

UTSA: G Jhivvan Jackson has scored at least 24 points in six of the last eight games.

FIU: F Dimon Carrigan has 10 blocked shots and eight steals over the last five games.

Why FIU can cover



FIU is 13-10-1 against the spread after a victory since 2019, and the Panthers likely gained some confidence from scoring 90 points Monday despite facing an NAIA team. Javaunte Hawkins scored 20 in the game, his second 20-point outing in seven games since the sophomore became a regular contributor. Antonio Daye is the star of the show, leading the team in scoring (17.5 points) and assists (5.2), and he is the top defender, averaging 2.3 steals.

The Panthers are fourth in C-USA in three-point shooting (34.6 percent), and the Roadrunners are 270th in the nation in defending the three (35.6). Eight players have at least 40 attempts from outside the arc. Tevin Brewer has hit 42.2 percent on 90 attempts and Eric Lovett has made 34.9 percent of his team-high 106 tries. UTSA averages 9.2 steals and is second in C-USA in offensive boards (11.8), while FIU ranks last in the conference in rebounding in its end (23.9).

Why UTSA can cover

UTSA is 32-28-1 against the spread since 2016 after a loss, and the Roadrunners average 75.8 points per game. Their last four victories have been by at least five, and they have seven players who average at least 18 minutes. Guards Jhivvan Jackson and Keaton Wallace are a prolific duo, with Jackson scoring a team-high 19.6 points per game and Wallace 14.8. They also combine for 9.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists, both average at least a steal per contest.

Jacob Germany averages more than 10 points, and the 6-foot-11 center gets a team-high 6.1 rebounds and blocks more than a shot per contest. Guard Jordan Ivy-Curry is the most efficient 3-point shooter, hitting 35.7 percent on 42 tries, but Wallace and Jackson are the most prolific, hitting 75 of 247 tries (30.3 percent). FIU opponents make nearly 35 percent from beyond the arc (248th in the nation) and score 74.2 points per game.

