Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: American 5-6, Va. Tech 8-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Va. Tech Hokies will stay at home for another game and welcome the American Eagles at 5:00 p.m. ET on December 21st at Cassell Coliseum. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Va. Tech has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 21 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Catamounts on Saturday as the Hokies made off with a 73-51 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 36-17.

Va. Tech can attribute much of their success to Lynn Kidd, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, American finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They came out on top against the Keydets by a score of 77-69 last Saturday.

The Hokies pushed their record up to 8-3 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.9 points per game. As for the Eagles, their win ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-6.