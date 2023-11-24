Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Boise State Broncos @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Boise State 2-1, Va. Tech 3-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo (Try for free)

What to Know

Va. Tech has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the Boise State Broncos at 8:00 p.m. ET at State Farm Field House. Va. Tech might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Sunday.

Last Sunday, the Hokies made easy work of the Terriers and carried off a 98-76 victory.

Va. Tech can attribute much of their success to Lynn Kidd, who scored 20 points along with 7 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Tyler Nickel, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.9% worse than the opposition, a fact Boise State found out the hard way on Sunday. They lost to the Tigers on the road by a decisive 85-68 margin.

Despite their defeat, Boise State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chibuzo Agbo, who scored 18 points, was perhaps the best of all. Cam Martin was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Hokies have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 3-1 record. They've been dominating during the contests in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 27.67 points. As for the Broncos, their loss dropped their record down to 2-1.

Va. Tech is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Va. Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boise State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Va. Tech is a slight 2-point favorite against Boise State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

