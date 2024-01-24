Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Va. Tech and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Boston College 44-33.

Va. Tech came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Boston College 11-7, Va. Tech 11-7

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Va. Tech is heading back home. The Va. Tech Hokies and the Boston College Eagles will face off in an ACC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cassell Coliseum. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Va. Tech will stroll into this one as the favorite.

After a disappointing 57 points in their last match, Va. Tech made sure to put some points up on the board against North Carolina State on Saturday. The Hokies came out on top against the Wolfpack by a score of 84-78.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Va. Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than Hunter Cattoor, who scored 19 points. Lynn Kidd was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Eagles couldn't handle the Tar Heels on Saturday and fell 76-66. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Boston College in their matchups with N. Carolina: they've now lost five in a row.

Boston College's defeat came about despite a quality game from Quinten Post, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. Less helpful for Boston College was Claudell Harris Jr.'s abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Hokies' win ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 11-7. As for the Eagles, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-7 record this season.

Va. Tech came up short against Boston College in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 82-76. Can Va. Tech avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Va. Tech is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Va. Tech and Boston College both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.