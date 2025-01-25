Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Clemson 16-4, Va. Tech 8-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Clemson Tigers and the Va. Tech Hokies are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies have the home-court advantage, but the Tigers are expected to win by 8.5 points.

Va. Tech is hoping to do what Syracuse couldn't on Wednesday: put an end to Clemson's winning streak, which now stands at four games. Clemson walked away with an 86-72 victory over Syracuse.

Clemson's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Chase Hunter, who went 7 for 13 en route to 23 points plus three steals. Another player making a difference was Viktor Lakhin, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Clemson was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Syracuse only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Va. Tech couldn't handle Georgia Tech on Wednesday and fell 71-64. The Hokies have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, Va. Tech saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyler Johnson, who went 5 for 7 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Johnson a new career-high in threes (two).

Clemson's victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-4. As for Va. Tech, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-11.

Clemson ended up a good deal behind Va. Tech when the teams last played back in January of 2024, losing 87-72. Can Clemson avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Clemson is a big 8.5-point favorite against Va. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Va. Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Clemson.