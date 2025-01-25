Who's Playing
Clemson Tigers @ Va. Tech Hokies
Current Records: Clemson 16-4, Va. Tech 8-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Clemson Tigers and the Va. Tech Hokies are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies have the home-court advantage, but the Tigers are expected to win by 8.5 points.
Va. Tech is hoping to do what Syracuse couldn't on Wednesday: put an end to Clemson's winning streak, which now stands at four games. Clemson walked away with an 86-72 victory over Syracuse.
Clemson's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Chase Hunter, who went 7 for 13 en route to 23 points plus three steals. Another player making a difference was Viktor Lakhin, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.
Clemson was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Syracuse only posted eight.
Meanwhile, Va. Tech couldn't handle Georgia Tech on Wednesday and fell 71-64. The Hokies have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Despite their loss, Va. Tech saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyler Johnson, who went 5 for 7 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Johnson a new career-high in threes (two).
Clemson's victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-4. As for Va. Tech, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-11.
Clemson ended up a good deal behind Va. Tech when the teams last played back in January of 2024, losing 87-72. Can Clemson avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Clemson is a big 8.5-point favorite against Va. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 135.5 points.
Series History
Va. Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Clemson.
- Jan 10, 2024 - Va. Tech 87 vs. Clemson 72
- Jan 21, 2023 - Clemson 51 vs. Va. Tech 50
- Jan 04, 2023 - Clemson 68 vs. Va. Tech 65
- Mar 09, 2022 - Va. Tech 76 vs. Clemson 75
- Mar 05, 2022 - Clemson 63 vs. Va. Tech 59
- Dec 15, 2020 - Va. Tech 66 vs. Clemson 60
- Mar 04, 2020 - Va. Tech 70 vs. Clemson 58
- Nov 05, 2019 - Va. Tech 67 vs. Clemson 60
- Feb 09, 2019 - Clemson 59 vs. Va. Tech 51
- Feb 21, 2018 - Va. Tech 65 vs. Clemson 58