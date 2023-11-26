Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: FAU 4-1, Va. Tech 5-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

What to Know

The FAU Owls' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Va. Tech Hokies at 1:00 p.m. ET on November 26th at State Farm Field House. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Texas A&M scored an imposing 89 points on Friday, FAU still came out on top. The Owls walked away with a 96-89 win over the Aggies. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as FAU did.

FAU's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Johnell Davis, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 3 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Alijah Martin, who scored 25 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Va. Tech came tearing into Friday's game with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Cyclones by a score of 71-62.

Va. Tech's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Sean Pedulla led the charge by scoring 17 points along with 6 assists. Another player making a difference was Hunter Cattoor, who scored 18 points.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: FAU has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 48.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Va. Tech struggles in that department as they've drained 47.4% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.