Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Georgia Tech 9-10, Va. Tech 12-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Va. Tech Hokies and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Cassell Coliseum. Va. Tech will be strutting in after a win while Georgia Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Tuesday, the Hokies earned a 76-71 win over the Eagles. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Va. Tech.

Va. Tech can attribute much of their success to Hunter Cattoor, who scored 17 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets came up short against the Panthers on Tuesday and fell 72-64. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Georgia Tech in their matchups with Pittsburgh: they've now lost four in a row.

Despite their defeat, Georgia Tech saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kyle Sturdivant, who scored 14 points, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Kowacie Reeves Jr., who scored 15 points along with five rebounds.

The Hokies' victory bumped their record up to 12-7. As for the Yellow Jackets, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-10 record this season.

Looking forward to Saturday, Va. Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Va. Tech's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-6 record against the spread vs Georgia Tech over their last seven matchups.

Va. Tech came up short against Georgia Tech when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 77-70. Will Va. Tech have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Va. Tech is a big 8.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Va. Tech has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Tech.