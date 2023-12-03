Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Louisville 4-3, Va. Tech 5-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

Louisville has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Sunday. The Louisville Cardinals and the Va. Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum. Louisville might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, the Cardinals earned a 73-68 victory over the Knights.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Hokies, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 74-57 loss to the Tigers on Wednesday. Va. Tech has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Cardinals now have a winning record of 4-3. As for the Hokies, their loss dropped their record down to 5-3.

Louisville is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Louisville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Va. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Va. Tech is a big 13.5-point favorite against Louisville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hokies, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Louisville has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Va. Tech.