Who's Playing
Louisville Cardinals @ Va. Tech Hokies
Current Records: Louisville 4-3, Va. Tech 5-3
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
What to Know
Louisville has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Sunday. The Louisville Cardinals and the Va. Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum. Louisville might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Wednesday.
Last Wednesday, the Cardinals earned a 73-68 victory over the Knights.
Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Hokies, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 74-57 loss to the Tigers on Wednesday. Va. Tech has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Cardinals now have a winning record of 4-3. As for the Hokies, their loss dropped their record down to 5-3.
Louisville is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Louisville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Va. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.
Odds
Va. Tech is a big 13.5-point favorite against Louisville, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Hokies, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 12-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 147.5 points.
Series History
Louisville has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Va. Tech.
- Feb 28, 2023 - Va. Tech 71 vs. Louisville 54
- Mar 01, 2022 - Va. Tech 75 vs. Louisville 43
- Jan 06, 2021 - Louisville 73 vs. Va. Tech 71
- Mar 01, 2020 - Louisville 68 vs. Va. Tech 52
- Feb 04, 2019 - Louisville 72 vs. Va. Tech 64
- Feb 24, 2018 - Louisville 75 vs. Va. Tech 68
- Jan 13, 2018 - Louisville 94 vs. Va. Tech 86
- Feb 18, 2017 - Louisville 94 vs. Va. Tech 90
- Jan 27, 2016 - Louisville 91 vs. Va. Tech 83