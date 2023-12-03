Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Louisville 4-3, Va. Tech 5-3

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

What to Know

Louisville has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Sunday. The Louisville Cardinals and the Va. Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum. Louisville will be strutting in after a victory while Va. Tech will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Wednesday, the Cardinals earned a 73-68 win over the Knights.

Meanwhile, the Hokies ended up a good deal behind the Tigers on Wednesday and lost 74-57. Va. Tech has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Cardinals now have a winning record of 4-3. As for the Hokies, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Louisville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Va. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Louisville ended up a good deal behind Va. Tech in their previous meeting back in February, losing 71-54. Can Louisville avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Louisville has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Va. Tech.