Current Records: Miami 11-4, Va. Tech 10-5

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Miami and Va. Tech are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum.

Miami came into the contest on Wednesday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They took a 80-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cardinals. It was the first time this season that Miami let down their fans at home.

Matthew Cleveland put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. Those 12 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Va. Tech and Clemson on Wednesday hardly resembled the 51-50 effort from their previous meeting. The Hokies strolled past the Tigers with points to spare, taking the game 87-72.

Tyler Nickel and Sean Pedulla were among the main playmakers for Va. Tech as the former scored 24 points and the latter went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points and 7 assists. That's the first time this season that Pedulla scored 30 or more points.

The Hurricanes' defeat ended a ten-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 11-4. As for the Hokies, their win was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-5.

Miami beat Va. Tech 76-70 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does Miami have another victory up their sleeve, or will Va. Tech turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Va. Tech and Miami both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.