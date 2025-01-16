Halftime Report

North Carolina State has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Va. Tech 45-34.

North Carolina State came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: North Carolina State 9-7, Va. Tech 7-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.39

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Va. Tech Hokies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cassell Coliseum. The Wolfpack are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, North Carolina State didn't have quite enough to beat N. Carolina and fell 63-61.

North Carolina State's loss came about despite a quality game from Marcus Hill, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. Hill is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for five straight games.

North Carolina State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, Va. Tech had just enough and edged California out 71-68 on Saturday.

Va. Tech's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Brandon Rechsteiner led the charge by going 5 for 9 en route to 12 points. Rechsteiner had some trouble finding his footing against Stanford on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaydon Young, who went 6 for 11 en route to 14 points.

North Carolina State's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-7. As for Va. Tech, their victory bumped their record up to 7-9.

Going forward, North Carolina State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

North Carolina State came up short against Va. Tech when the teams last played back in January of 2024, falling 84-78. Can North Carolina State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

North Carolina State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Va. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133 points.

Series History

Va. Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.