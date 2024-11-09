Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Va. Tech and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 37-32 lead against SC Upstate.

Va. Tech has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: SC Upstate 1-1, Va. Tech 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Va. Tech Hokies will face off against the SC Upstate Spartans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Cassell Coliseum. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Va. Tech is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They blew past Delaware State 83-60. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Hokies have posted since February 19th.

Toibu Lawal and Mylyjael Poteat were among the main playmakers for Va. Tech as the former went 6 for 9 en route to 23 points plus eight rebounds and two steals and the latter went 5 for 7 en route to 14 points plus five assists and five rebounds. Those five assists gave Poteat a new career-high.

Va. Tech was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Delaware State only posted eight.

Meanwhile, SC Upstate humbled Piedmont with a 103-70 smackdown. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-31.

Looking forward, Va. Tech is probably looking forward to this one considering their 20.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a 12-17-1 record against the spread.

Everything went Va. Tech's way against SC Upstate when the teams last played back in November of 2019, as Va. Tech made off with an 80-57 victory. Will Va. Tech repeat their success, or does SC Upstate have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Va. Tech is a big 20.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150 points.

Series History

Va. Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.