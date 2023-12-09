Who's Playing

What to Know

Va. Tech will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Valparaiso Beacons at 12:00 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum. The timing is sure in Va. Tech's favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while Valparaiso has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Even though Va. Tech has not done well against Louisville recently (they were 2-7 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Hokies walked away with a 75-68 victory over the Cardinals.

MJ Collins was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 20 points. Another player making a difference was Lynn Kidd, who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, the Beacons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 71-67 to the Chippewas.

Despite their defeat, Valparaiso saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Isaiah Stafford, who scored 23 points, was perhaps the best of all. Stafford continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Kaspar Sepp was another key contributor, scoring 6 points along with 12 rebounds.

The Hokies' win bumped their record up to 6-3. As for the Beacons, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

While only Va. Tech took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As mentioned, Va. Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 20.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Va. Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Valparaiso struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Va. Tech is a big 20.5-point favorite against Valparaiso, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

