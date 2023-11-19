Who's Playing

Current Records: Wofford 2-1, Va. Tech 2-1

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Va. Tech Hokies will be playing at home against the Wofford Terriers at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum. Wofford took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Va. Tech, who comes in off a win.

On Wednesday, the Hokies didn't have too much trouble with the Fighting Camels at home as they won 60-44.

Lynn Kidd was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Wofford was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday and that exactly how things played out. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 82-61 walloping at the hands of the Volunteers.

Despite their loss, Wofford saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Corey Tripp, who earned 19 points, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for Wofford was Dillon Bailey's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

The Hokies now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Terriers, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 2-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Va. Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.