Va. Tech vs. SC Upstate live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Va. Tech (home) vs. SC Upstate (away)

Current Records: Va. Tech 2-0; SC Upstate 1-2

Last Season Records: Va. Tech 24-8; SC Upstate 6-26

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies will stay at home another game and welcome the South Carolina Upstate Spartans at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cassell Coliseum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Va. Tech was fully in charge last week, breezing past the Coppin State Eagles 74-42. Va. Tech's G Nahiem Alleyne filled up the stat sheet. He had 18 points.

Meanwhile, SC Upstate came up short against the North Carolina Central Eagles, falling 73-64.

The Hokies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 27.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Va. Tech's win lifted them to 2-0 while SC Upstate's loss dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if Va. Tech can repeat their recent success or if the Spartans bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hokies are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Spartans.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.