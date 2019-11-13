Va. Tech vs. SC Upstate live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Upstate basketball game
Who's Playing
Va. Tech (home) vs. SC Upstate (away)
Current Records: Va. Tech 2-0; SC Upstate 1-2
Last Season Records: Va. Tech 24-8; SC Upstate 6-26
What to Know
The Virginia Tech Hokies will stay at home another game and welcome the South Carolina Upstate Spartans at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cassell Coliseum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
Va. Tech was fully in charge last week, breezing past the Coppin State Eagles 74-42. Va. Tech's G Nahiem Alleyne filled up the stat sheet. He had 18 points.
Meanwhile, SC Upstate came up short against the North Carolina Central Eagles, falling 73-64.
The Hokies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 27.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Va. Tech's win lifted them to 2-0 while SC Upstate's loss dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if Va. Tech can repeat their recent success or if the Spartans bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Hokies are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Spartans.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Kentucky takes a tumble
The Wildcats had their 52-game winning streak against nonconference unranked teams at home...
-
LSU vs. VCU odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's LSU vs. VCU game 10,000 times.
-
Wiseman can't lift Memphis over Oregon
Tuesday night made it obvious why Memphis is disregarding warnings from the NCAA: it needs...
-
No. 1 Kentucky upset by Evansville
Kentucky had just been elevated to No. 1 in the nation when it was served a massive home upset
-
Memphis vs. Oregon odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Memphis vs. Oregon game 10,000 times.
-
College hoops odds: UK now the favorite
After just one week, there has been a shakeup at the top of the odds to win the NCAA Tournament
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...