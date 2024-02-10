Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: Belmont 13-11, Valparaiso 6-18

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Belmont Bruins and the Valparaiso Beacons are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Athletics-Recreation Center. Belmont is no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

Last Wednesday, the Bruins were able to grind out a solid victory over the Racers, taking the game 69-64.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 24 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Cade Tyson was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Valparaiso's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight defeat. They were dealt a punishing 101-61 defeat at the hands of the Sycamores. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Valparaiso in their matchups with the Sycamores: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite their defeat, Valparaiso saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kaspar Sepp, who scored 15 points, was perhaps the best of all. Sepp didn't help Valparaiso's cause all that much against the Aces on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. Less helpful for Valparaiso was Cooper Schwieger's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Bruins' victory bumped their record up to 13-11. As for the Beacons, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 16 of their last 18 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-18 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a blowout: Belmont just can't miss this season, having made 47.2% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Valparaiso, though, as they've only made 40.8% of their shots this season. Given Belmont's sizable advantage in that area, the Beacons will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Belmont is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Belmont is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Valparaiso, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

Belmont has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Valparaiso.