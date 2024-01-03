Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: Bradley 8-5, Valparaiso 4-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bradley has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Bradley Braves and the Valparaiso Beacons will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Athletics-Recreation Center. Valparaiso took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Bradley, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 17 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact Bradley proved on Thursday. They blew past the Bulldogs 69-47.

Meanwhile, Valparaiso's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their seventh straight loss. They took a 82-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Phoenix.

Despite their defeat, Valparaiso saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Cooper Schwieger, who scored 21 points, was perhaps the best of all. Schwieger continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Jahari Williamson was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with five rebounds.

The Braves' win bumped their record up to 8-5. As for the Beacons, they bumped their record down to 4-9 with that defeat, which was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Bradley beat Valparaiso 76-66 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Does Bradley have another victory up their sleeve, or will Valparaiso turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Bradley has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Valparaiso.