Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: Green Bay 1-1, Valparaiso 1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix will head out on the road to face off against the Valparaiso Beacons at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Athletics-Recreation Center. Green Bay might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up seven turnovers on Thursday.

Last Thursday, the Phoenix strolled past the Fighting Saints with points to spare, taking the game 72-56. The win was just what Green Bay needed coming off of a 85-44 defeat in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Valparaiso on Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 66-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jaguars. Having soared to a lofty 100 points in the game before, Valparaiso's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

The victory got the Phoenix back to even at 1-1. As for the Beacons, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.

Green Bay strolled past Valparaiso when the teams last played back in February of 2017 by a score of 86-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Green Bay since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Valparaiso has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Green Bay.