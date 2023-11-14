Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: Green Bay 1-1, Valparaiso 1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix will head out on the road to face off against the Valparaiso Beacons at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Athletics-Recreation Center. Valparaiso took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Green Bay, who comes in off a win.

Last Thursday, the Phoenix didn't have too much trouble with the Fighting Saints at home as they won 72-56. The victory was just what Green Bay needed coming off of a 85-44 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Valparaiso last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 66-56 to the Jaguars. Having soared to a lofty 100 points in the game before, Valparaiso's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

The victory got the Phoenix back to even at 1-1. As for the Beacons, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.

Green Bay is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a mediocre 9-22 record against the spread, so bettors beware.

Green Bay strolled past Valparaiso when the teams last played back in February of 2017 by a score of 86-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Green Bay since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Valparaiso is a 4.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Beacons slightly, as the game opened with the Beacons as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

Valparaiso has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Green Bay.