Who's Playing

Illinois State Redbirds @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: Illinois State 15-15, Valparaiso 6-24

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Illinois State is 1-9 against the Beacons since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Athletics-Recreation Center. Valparaiso took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Illinois State, who comes in off a win.

On Wednesday, the Redbirds skirted by the Bears 75-74 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Johnny Kinziger with but a second left in the second quarter.

Illinois State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kinziger, who scored 20 points. Kinziger didn't help Illinois State's cause all that much against the Braves on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Malachi Poindexter was another key contributor, scoring 20 points.

Meanwhile, Valparaiso's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their 11th straight loss. They fell 68-54 to the Panthers. Valparaiso has not had much luck with the Panthers recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Valparaiso struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are 1-4 when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Redbirds' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-15. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.7 points per game. As for the Beacons, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 12 of their last 13 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-24 record this season.

Illinois State came up short against the Beacons in their previous meeting back in January, falling 59-50. Can Illinois State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Valparaiso has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Illinois State.