Who's Playing

IUPUI Jaguars @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: IUPUI 1-0, Valparaiso 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The IUPUI Jaguars will head out on the road to face off against the Valparaiso Beacons at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Athletics-Recreation Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

IUPUI took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They walked away with a 70-63 victory over the Golden Eagles.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you nail eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Valparaiso proved on Monday. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 100-61 win over the Trolls. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 62-23.

The Jaguars' victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Beacons, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.

IUPUI is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 17-12 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for IUPUI considering the team was a sub-par 1-25 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $454.54. On the other hand, Valparaiso will play as the favorite, and the team was 9-2 as such last season.

Odds

Valparaiso is a 4.5-point favorite against IUPUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.