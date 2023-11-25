Who's Playing

Southern Utah Jaguars @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: Southern Utah 1-4, Valparaiso 3-2

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

What to Know

The Valparaiso Beacons will be playing at home against the Southern Utah Jaguars at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Athletics-Recreation Center. Southern Utah took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Valparaiso, who comes in off a win.

On Tuesday, the Beacons were able to grind out a solid victory over the Leathernecks, taking the game 73-66. The win was just what Valparaiso needed coming off of a 87-64 defeat in their prior matchup.

Valparaiso's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Ola Ajiboye led the charge by scoring 21 points along with 8 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Darius DeAveiro, who scored 11 points along with 7 assists.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They were completely outmatched by the Fighting Illini on the road and fell 88-60. The over/under was set at 148 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Southern Utah struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Illinois pulled down 15.

The Beacons now have a winning record of 3-2. As for the Jaguars, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Valparaiso have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 26.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.