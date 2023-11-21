Who's Playing

Western Illinois Leathernecks @ Valparaiso Beacons

Current Records: Western Illinois 2-2, Valparaiso 2-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

What to Know

Western Illinois has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Valparaiso Beacons at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Athletics-Recreation Center. Valparaiso took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on Western Illinois, who comes in off a win.

Last Friday, the Leathernecks earned a 88-80 victory over the Jaguars. With that victory, Western Illinois brought their scoring average up to 75.8 points per game.

Valparaiso was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their contest with Illinois but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Beacons as they lost 87-64 to the Fighting Illini on Friday. Valparaiso found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent.

Valparaiso's defeat came about despite a quality game from Isaiah Stafford, who scored 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Cooper Schwieger, who scored 12 points along with 7 rebounds.

The win got the Leathernecks back to even at 2-2. As for the Beacons, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 2-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 49.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Valparaiso struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Valparaiso is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Western Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

