Who's Playing

Belmont @ Valparaiso

Current Records: Belmont 11-6; Valparaiso 6-11

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins and the Valparaiso Beacons are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 10 at Athletics-Recreation Center. The Bruins will be strutting in after a victory while Valpo will be stumbling in from a loss.

Belmont had enough points to win and then some against the Missouri State Bears this past Saturday, taking their game 74-61. Belmont's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Cade Tyson, who had 20 points, and guard Ben Sheppard, who had 17 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, a win for Valpo just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. 2023 "welcomed" them with an 88-66 beatdown courtesy of the Bradley Braves. Valpo was surely aware of their 15.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Valparaiso's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Ben Krikke, who had 17 points along with seven rebounds.

The Bruins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Belmont's win brought them up to 11-6 while the Beacons' loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 6-11. Belmont is 6-4 after wins this season, and Valpo is 5-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.05

Odds

The Bruins are a 5-point favorite against the Beacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Belmont have won two out of their last three games against Valparaiso.