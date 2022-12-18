Who's Playing

Elon @ Valparaiso

Current Records: Elon 2-9; Valparaiso 4-7

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Athletics-Recreation Center at 2 p.m. ET Sunday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Phoenix were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Thursday as they fell 69-63 to the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

Meanwhile, a win for the Valparaiso Beacons just wasn't in the stars two weeks ago as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. It's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 98-61 bruising that they suffered against the Ole Miss Rebels. Guard Kobe King (20 points) was the top scorer for Valpo.

Elon is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-6 ATS when expected to lose.

Elon is now 2-9 while Valpo sits at 4-7. Elon is 1-7 after losses this year, the Beacons 4-2.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $43.98

Odds

The Beacons are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beacons as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.