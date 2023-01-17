Who's Playing

Illinois-Chicago @ Valparaiso

Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 9-10; Valparaiso 7-12

What to Know

Get ready for a Missouri Valley battle as the Illinois-Chicago Flames and the Valparaiso Beacons will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Athletics-Recreation Center. Valpo will be strutting in after a victory while Illinois-Chicago will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between the Flames and the Murray State Racers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Illinois-Chicago falling 81-64 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Toby Okani wasn't much of a difference maker for Illinois-Chicago; Okani finished with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Valpo has finally found some success away from home. They took their matchup against the Evansville Aces this past Saturday 76-69. The Beacons got double-digit scores from four players: guard Kobe King (20), forward Ben Krikke (18), guard Quinton Green (15), and guard Nick Edwards (13).

The Flames came out on top in a nail-biter against Valpo when the two teams previously met in November of 2021, sneaking past 74-70. Will Illinois-Chicago repeat their success, or does Valpo have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Valparaiso have won four out of their last six games against Illinois-Chicago.