Who's Playing

South Dakota State @ Valparaiso

Current Records: South Dakota State 2-3; Valparaiso 2-3

What to Know

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will take on the Valparaiso Beacons at 1:30 p.m. ET Friday at Enmarket Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The matchup between South Dakota State and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Jackrabbits falling 93-82 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

As for Valpo, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. Their painful 79-49 defeat to the Samford Bulldogs on Wednesday might stick with them for a while. The top scorer for the Beacons was guard Kobe King (20 points).

South Dakota State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 2-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: South Dakota State is stumbling into the game with the 359th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 19.4 on average. Valpo has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 47th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Enmarket Arena -- Savannah, Georgia

Enmarket Arena -- Savannah, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jackrabbits are a big 9-point favorite against the Beacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jackrabbits as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.