Who's Playing

Southern Illinois @ Valparaiso

Current Records: Southern Illinois 19-8; Valparaiso 11-16

What to Know

The Valparaiso Beacons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Southern Illinois Salukis and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 21 of 2021. Valpo and SIU will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Athletics-Recreation Center. The Beacons should still be feeling good after a victory, while SIU will be looking to regain their footing.

Valpo didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Illinois State Redbirds this past Saturday, but they still walked away with an 81-76 victory. Valpo relied on the efforts of guard Quinton Green, who posted a double-double on 25 points and ten boards, and forward Ben Krikke, who had 24 points and six assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, a victory for the Salukis just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 82-59 walloping at the Drake Bulldogs' hands. Guard Lance Jones (13 points) and guard Jawaun Newton (13 points) were the top scorers for SIU.

The Beacons suffered a grim 77-55 defeat to SIU when the two teams previously met in January of last year. Maybe Valpo will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Valparaiso and Southern Illinois both have five wins in their last ten games.