Teams looking to get back on track meet when the Valparaiso Beacons face the Western Michigan Broncos in a non-conference matchup on Friday afternoon. Valparaiso is coming off a 95-73 loss at Ohio State on Tuesday, while Western Michigan fell 98-62 at North Dakota State on Sunday. The Beacons (5-5), who have lost three of four, are 0-2 on the road this season. The Broncos (3-7), who have lost four of five including three in a row, are 2-2 on their home court in 2024-25.

Tipoff from University Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich., is set for 1 p.m. ET. Western Michigan leads the all-time series 40-29. The Beacons are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Valparaiso vs. Western Michigan odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 151.5. Before making any Valparaiso vs. Western Michigan picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 of the 2024-25 season on a 176-128 betting roll (+2066) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Valparaiso vs. WMU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Valparaiso vs. Western Michigan:

Valparaiso vs. Western Michigan spread: Valparaiso -1.5



Valparaiso vs. Western Michigan over/under: 151.5 points

Why you should back Western Michigan

Junior guard Markhi Strickland is among the Broncos' leading scorers. In 10 games, all starts, he is averaging 12.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 28 minutes. He is connecting on 48.5% of his field goals, including 41.7% from 3-point range. He has reached double-digit scoring in seven games, including a season-high 20 points in an 80-76 loss to South Dakota on Nov. 20.

Senior forward Owen Lobsinger is also a big part of the Western Michigan offense. In 10 starts, he is averaging 11.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.8 minutes. In a 77-69 loss at Dayton on Dec. 3, he scored a season-high 24 points, while adding five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes. He had 16 points, four rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes in a 79-60 loss to SIU Edwardsville on Nov. 15. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Valparaiso

Senior guard Tyler Schmidt is one of four Beacons averaging 11 or more points per game. In 10 games, including two starts, Schmidt is averaging a team-high 12.3 points, as well as 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 21.2 minutes. In a 93-77 win over Central Michigan on Dec. 14, he scored 21 points, while adding six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes. He scored 20 points in 23 minutes in a 66-60 loss to Drake on Dec. 5.

Also powering Valparaiso is junior guard Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro. In 10 starts, he is averaging 12 points, 2.3 assists, 1.6 rebounds and one steal in 29.1 minutes. He is coming off back-to-back 16-point performances. In the loss at Ohio State, he also added three rebounds, one steal and one assist. In the win over Central Michigan, he added three boards, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes. See which team to pick here.

How to make Valparaiso vs. Western Michigan picks

