The third-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks take on the fourth-seeded Vanderbilt Commodores for the 2026 SEC Tournament championship on Sunday. Vanderbilt stunned top-seeded Florida 91-74 in the semifinals on Saturday, while Arkansas outlasted 15th-seeded Ole Miss 93-90 in overtime in the other one. The Commodores (26-7), who have won four in a row, are looking to win their third SEC Tournament championship and first since 2012. The Razorbacks (25-8), who have won four straight, are looking for their second SEC Tournament title and first since 2000.

Tipoff from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., is set for 1 p.m. ET. Arkansas leads the all-time series 32-15, including a 93-68 win on Jan. 20. Vanderbilt is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 164.5. Before making any Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered conference tournament week on a sizzling 14-2 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-21 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt:

Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas spread: Vanderbilt -1.5 Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas over/under: 164.5 points Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas money line: Vanderbilt -132, Arkansas +111 Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas picks: See picks at SportsLine Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (164.5 points). The Over has hit in seven of the last eight meetings between the teams. The Over has also hit in five of the last six Vanderbilt games, and in seven of the last eight Arkansas games. The Commodores are 3-0 against the spread in their last three games, while the Razorbacks are 6-4 ATS in their last 10.

The model projects Vanderbilt to have six players score 10.2 points or more, including Tyler Tanner and Duke Miles, who are both projected to score 18 points. Arkansas is projected to have four players score 10.2 points or more, led by Darius Acuff Jr., who is projected to score 21.3 points. The model is projecting 169 combined points as the total is surpassed in 58.4% of simulations.

How to make Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.