Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Florida 21-9, Vanderbilt 8-22

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Florida is 8-2 against Vanderbilt since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Gym. Vanderbilt took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Florida, who comes in off a win.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Florida and Alabama didn't disappoint and broke past the 176 point over/under on Tuesday. The Gators strolled past the Crimson Tide with points to spare, taking the game 105-87. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Florida to victory, but perhaps none more so than Will Richard, who scored 23 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Richard didn't help Florida's cause all that much against South Carolina on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. Tyrese Samuel was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with four steals.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Vanderbilt and Kentucky didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Wednesday. The Commodores lost to the Wildcats on the road by a decisive 93-77 margin. Vanderbilt has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Vanderbilt's loss came about despite a quality game from Tyrin Lawrence, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Lawrence has scored all season.

The Gators' win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 21-9. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.4 points per game. As for the Commodores, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-22 record this season.

Florida beat Vanderbilt 77-64 in their previous meeting two weeks ago. The rematch might be a little tougher for Florida since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Florida has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Vanderbilt.