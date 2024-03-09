Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Florida 21-9, Vanderbilt 8-22

What to Know

Vanderbilt will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Florida Gators will face off in an SEC battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Gym.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Vanderbilt and Kentucky didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Wednesday. The Commodores took a hard 93-77 fall against the Wildcats. Vanderbilt has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, Vanderbilt got a solid performance out of Tyrin Lawrence, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Lawrence has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Florida and Alabama didn't disappoint and broke past the 176 point over/under on Tuesday. The Gators enjoyed a cozy 105-87 victory over the Crimson Tide. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Florida got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Will Richard out in front who scored 23 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Richard didn't help Florida's cause all that much against South Carolina on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Tyrese Samuel, who scored 19 points along with four steals.

The Commodores have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-22 record this season. As for the Gators, their win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 21-9.

While only Florida took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Florida shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 9.5 points. This contest will be Vanderbilt's 18th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-8-1 against the spread).

Vanderbilt came up short against Florida when the teams last played two weeks ago, falling 77-64. Will Vanderbilt have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Florida is a big 9.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Florida has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Vanderbilt.