Who's Playing

Georgia Bulldogs @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Georgia 14-11, Vanderbilt 7-18

How To Watch

What to Know

Vanderbilt will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 20 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Vanderbilt found out the hard way on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: the Commodores lost to the Volunteers, and the Commodores lost bad. The score wound up at 88-53. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Vanderbilt has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Georgia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 88-82 to the Gators. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Georgia's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Noah Thomasson, who scored 26 points, and Justin Hill who scored 14 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Thomasson has scored all season.

The Commodores dropped their record down to 7-18 with that defeat, which was their seventh straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.3 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-11 record this season.

Vanderbilt skirted past the Bulldogs 85-82 in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. Does Vanderbilt have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bulldogs turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Georgia is a slight 1-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

Vanderbilt and Georgia both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.