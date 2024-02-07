Halftime Report

Kentucky is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Vanderbilt 54-38.

Kentucky came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Kentucky Wildcats @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Kentucky 15-6, Vanderbilt 6-15

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $54.45

What to Know

Kentucky has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Vanderbilt Commodores will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Memorial Gym. Kentucky has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The matchup between Kentucky and the Volunteers on Saturday hardly resembled the 66-54 effort from their previous meeting. The Wildcats fell 103-92 to the Volunteers. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Wednesday (91), Kentucky still had to take the loss.

Kentucky's loss came about despite a quality game from Rob Dillingham, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points and 4 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Dillingham has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Antonio Reeves, who scored 21 points.

Vanderbilt can finally bid farewell to their seven-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They walked away with a 68-61 victory over the Tigers. The win was just what Vanderbilt needed coming off of a 81-54 loss in their prior game.

Vanderbilt got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Isaiah West out in front who scored 12 points. West didn't help Vanderbilt's cause all that much against the Bulldogs back in January but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Tyrin Lawrence, who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds.

The Wildcats have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-6 record this season. As for the Commodores, their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-15.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Kentucky just can't miss this season, having made 49.2% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Vanderbilt, though, as they've only made 39.2% of their shots this season. Given Kentucky's sizable advantage in that area, the Commodores will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

Odds

Kentucky is a big 8.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

Series History

Kentucky has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Vanderbilt.