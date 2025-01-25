Who's Playing

Kentucky Wildcats @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Kentucky 14-4, Vanderbilt 15-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $161.37

What to Know

Vanderbilt will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Gym. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Vanderbilt is headed into Saturday's contest after beating the impressive 168.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Alabama. Vanderbilt took a hard 103-87 fall against Alabama on Tuesday. The Commodores haven't had much luck with the Crimson Tide recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

The losing side was boosted by Tyler Nickel, who scored 19 points. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Even though they lost, Vanderbilt smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Alabama only pulled down nine.

Meanwhile, Kentucky entered their game against Alabama on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Kentucky fell 102-97 to Alabama. The Wildcats didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their defeat, Kentucky saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Otega Oweh, who went 8 for 14 en route to 21 points plus six rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Lamont Butler, who earned 17 points in addition to eight assists and two blocks.

Vanderbilt's loss dropped their record down to 15-4. As for Kentucky, their defeat ended a 15-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 14-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Vanderbilt hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Vanderbilt ended up a good deal behind Kentucky in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, losing 93-77. Will Vanderbilt have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Kentucky is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 3.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 166 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kentucky has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Vanderbilt.