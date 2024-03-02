Who's Playing

LSU Tigers @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: LSU 15-13, Vanderbilt 8-20

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $47.25

What to Know

LSU has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Vanderbilt Commodores will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Gym. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.1% better than the opposition, a fact LSU proved on Tuesday. They slipped by the Bulldogs 67-66. The victory was just what LSU needed coming off of a 87-67 defeat in their prior game.

Jordan Wright was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 17 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Tuesday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Razorbacks 85-82. The victory was a breath of fresh air for Vanderbilt as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Vanderbilt to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ven-Allen Lubin, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Ezra Manjon, who scored 22 points.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-13 record this season. As for the Commodores, their win ended a eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-20.

Looking ahead, LSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

LSU was able to grind out a solid win over the Commodores in their previous matchup back in January, winning 77-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for LSU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

LSU is a 3.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Vanderbilt and LSU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.