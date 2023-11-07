Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Presbyterian 0-0, Vanderbilt 0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores will host the Presbyterian Blue Hose to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at Memorial Gym.

Field goal percentage could be a deciding factor in this game, as both teams struggled in that department last year. Presbyterian were ranked 309th in the nation, having averaged an unimpressive 41.9% over the course of the season. Vanderbilt, meanwhile, were ranked 293rd at 42.3%.

Looking back to last season, Presbyterian struggled throughout, finishing with a less-than-stellar 5-26 record. On the other hand, Vanderbilt assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 18-13.

Presbyterian will be fighting an uphill battle on Tuesday as the experts have pegged them as the 16-point underdog. They finished last season with an 11-17-1 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Presbyterian considering the team was a sub-par 1-23 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $818.70. Vanderbilt will open their season as the favorite, and the team was 10-3 as such last season.





The over/under is set at 139 points.

