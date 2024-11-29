Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 4-3, Vanderbilt 6-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Memorial Gym. The Golden Eagles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76 points per game this season.

Tennessee Tech took a loss when they played away from home last Tuesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They strolled past Presbyterian with points to spare, taking the game 90-75. The Golden Eagles' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt's undefeated season came to an end after six games on Sunday. They fell 81-70 to Drake. The match marked the Commodores' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Vanderbilt's loss came about despite a quality game from Jason Edwards, who went 7 for 13 en route to 26 points. Edwards' performance made up for a slower matchup against Seton Hall on Friday.

Vanderbilt struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Drake racked up 17.

Tennessee Tech's win was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 4-3. As for Vanderbilt, their defeat was their first of the season and makes their record 6-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Tennessee Tech hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like Vanderbilt struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.