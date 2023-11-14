Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: UNCG 0-0, Vanderbilt 1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UNCG Spartans will head out on the road to face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Memorial Gym. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

UNCG took care of business in their home opener on Friday. They enjoyed a cozy 94-78 victory over the Aggies. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 19 to 9 on the offensive boards, as UNCG did.

Meanwhile, the Commodores earned a 74-67 win over the Spartans on Friday.

Vanderbilt can attribute much of their success to Tasos Kamateros, who earned 21 points, and Ezra Manjon, who earned 16 points along with 7 assists and 6 rebounds.

The Spartans' win bumped their record up to 0-0. As for the Commodores, the victory got them back to even at 1-1.

UNCG is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 14-15 record against the spread.





The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

