Vanderbilt freshman Darius Garland, a projected NBA Draft lottery pick, goes down with knee injury vs. Kent State

Vanderbilt freshman Darius Garland, one of the prized jewels of Bryce Drew's heralded top-15 ranked 2018 signing class, sustained a knee injury on Friday during the Commodores' contest against Kent State. Vandy would go on to lose a stunner, 77-75.

Garland, a former five-star point guard prospect, left the game early and did not return to action. There's no indication yet as to how serious the injury is, but Vanderbilt is holding out hope for good news as he undergoes further examination.

"He's going to get some further testing tonight. Hopefully, we get some good news in the next 48 hours," Drew said. "We will obviously be careful with his injury. He obviously has a bright future in basketball, and we just want to make sure we give him the best care we can for him to figure out what's the plan of attack."

Garland is the No. 15 overall player in my 2019 NBA Draft prospect rankings. In a recent mock draft, CBS Sports Insider Gary Parrish pegged him as a top-6 pick because of the combination of his excellent handles and scoring ability. He's a terrific prospect that was emerging as the top ball-handler in the upcoming draft -- and in a crop of talent that is lacking at his position.

We'll keep you updated on the status of Garland when more information becomes available, but for now, the NCAA Tournament hopes of Vanderbilt -- and potentially the lottery hopes of Garland for 2019 -- may rest on the yet-to-be-determined severity of the injury.