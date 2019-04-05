Vanderbilt hires former NBA star Jerry Stackhouse to be its men's basketball coach

Vanderbilt has hired former NBA veteran Jerry Stackhouse to be its next coach, the university announced on Friday.

"I am extremely excited to join the Vanderbilt family and build on the incredible accomplishments of its athletics program and men's basketball program," Stackhouse said in a statement. "I look forward to furthering Vanderbilt's unique approach to athletics -- blending a powerhouse competitive spirit with elite academics to holistically develop talented student-athletes and celebrate victories on and off the court."

Stackhouse, 44, has reportedly agreed to a six-year contract after serving as an assistant for the Memphis Grizzlies for one season. The move is a daring one for Vanderbilt athletic director Malcolm Turner, who has been on the job less than five months. Turner went to Vanderbilt after running the NBA G-League. Stackhouse had spent a lot of time around the development aspects of basketball in recent years, coaching in the G-League and running a grassroots program.

Stackhouse was steadfast in developing a network inside and out of the NBA. That paid off with this opportunity to coach in the SEC.

He makes for the latest NBA-to-college hire in regard to former players getting head gigs, joining the likes of Penny Hardaway, Patrick Ewing, Chris Mullin, Terry Porter, Damon Stoudamire and many more.

The regional recruiting battles that could develop between Stackhouse and Hardaway, who is in-state at Memphis, could become interesting in a hurry.

Stackhouse retired from the NBA in 2013 after 18 years in the league. He replaces Bryce Drew at Vanderbilt who was fired after posting a winless record in SEC play.