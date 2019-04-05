Vanderbilt hires former NBA star Jerry Stackhouse to be its men's basketball coach
Stackhouse has spent the past few years involved basketball on the youth and developmental level
Vanderbilt has hired former NBA veteran Jerry Stackhouse to be its next coach, the university announced on Friday.
"I am extremely excited to join the Vanderbilt family and build on the incredible accomplishments of its athletics program and men's basketball program," Stackhouse said in a statement. "I look forward to furthering Vanderbilt's unique approach to athletics -- blending a powerhouse competitive spirit with elite academics to holistically develop talented student-athletes and celebrate victories on and off the court."
Stackhouse, 44, has reportedly agreed to a six-year contract after serving as an assistant for the Memphis Grizzlies for one season. The move is a daring one for Vanderbilt athletic director Malcolm Turner, who has been on the job less than five months. Turner went to Vanderbilt after running the NBA G-League. Stackhouse had spent a lot of time around the development aspects of basketball in recent years, coaching in the G-League and running a grassroots program.
Stackhouse was steadfast in developing a network inside and out of the NBA. That paid off with this opportunity to coach in the SEC.
He makes for the latest NBA-to-college hire in regard to former players getting head gigs, joining the likes of Penny Hardaway, Patrick Ewing, Chris Mullin, Terry Porter, Damon Stoudamire and many more.
The regional recruiting battles that could develop between Stackhouse and Hardaway, who is in-state at Memphis, could become interesting in a hurry.
Stackhouse retired from the NBA in 2013 after 18 years in the league. He replaces Bryce Drew at Vanderbilt who was fired after posting a winless record in SEC play.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Culver key to Red Raiders Final Four run
Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver has gone from playing with a torn labrum to shouldering the load...
-
Mooney a perfect fit at Texas Tech
The Red Raiders have reason to smile after Mooney bought in to Chris Beard's system and has...
-
How to watch: 2019 Women's Final Four
The Final Four tips off on Friday night, with Oregon vs. Baylor and UConn vs. Notre Dame
-
2019 Final Four: Top prop bets, picks
Josh Nagel has hit almost 70 percent of prop picks over the past two years.
-
Women's Final Four: UConn vs. ND picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of women's basketball
-
Biggest upsets in Final Four history
Remembering some of the most surprising teams to come out of the Final Four