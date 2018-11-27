Vanderbilt star Darius Garland, a potential lottery pick in the NBA Draft, is out for the season with a knee injury

The five-star freshman tore his meniscus in last week's loss to Kent State

Vanderbilt star Darius Garland, a potential future lottery pick in the NBA Draft, had surgery Monday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee suffered in last week's loss to Kent State. He's expected to miss the rest of the season.

"Darius had a very successful surgery and will be better than ever when he returns," Commodores coach Bryce Drew said. "Unfortunately, he will be out for the remainder of this season."

Garland's season ends with him averaging 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27.8 minutes per game. The 6-foot-2 point guard was rated 14th in the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports.

Vanderbilt is 4-1 this season.

The Commodores' next game is Tuesday night against Savannah State.

