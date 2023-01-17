Who's Playing
Alabama @ Vanderbilt
Current Records: Alabama 15-2; Vanderbilt 9-8
What to Know
Get ready for an SEC battle as the #4 Alabama Crimson Tide and the Vanderbilt Commodores will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Memorial Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with Bama winning the first 74-72 and Vanderbilt taking the second 82-76.
Everything came up roses for the Crimson Tide at home against the LSU Tigers this past Saturday as the squad secured a 106-66 victory. Five players on Bama scored in the double digits: forward Brandon Miller (31), guard Jahvon Quinerly (12), guard Mark Sears (12), guard Rylan Griffen (12), and forward Nick Pringle (10). This also makes it three games in a row in which Mark Sears has had at least three steals.
Meanwhile, Vanderbilt strolled past the Arkansas Razorbacks with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 97-84. Vanderbilt relied on the efforts of guard Tyrin Lawrence, who had 22 points in addition to five boards, and forward Myles Stute, who had 15 points along with seven rebounds. Lawrence's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers last week. Lawrence's points were the most he has had all year.
The Crimson Tide are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought Bama up to 15-2 and the Commodores to 9-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Bama is stumbling into the game with the 12th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.2 on average. Vanderbilt has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 10th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
Odds
The Crimson Tide are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Alabama have won six out of their last ten games against Vanderbilt.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Vanderbilt 82 vs. Alabama 76
- Feb 22, 2022 - Alabama 74 vs. Vanderbilt 72
- Feb 20, 2021 - Alabama 82 vs. Vanderbilt 78
- Mar 03, 2020 - Vanderbilt 87 vs. Alabama 79
- Jan 22, 2020 - Alabama 77 vs. Vanderbilt 62
- Feb 23, 2019 - Alabama 68 vs. Vanderbilt 61
- Feb 09, 2019 - Alabama 77 vs. Vanderbilt 67
- Jan 02, 2018 - Vanderbilt 76 vs. Alabama 75
- Jan 07, 2017 - Alabama 59 vs. Vanderbilt 56
- Jan 16, 2016 - Vanderbilt 71 vs. Alabama 63