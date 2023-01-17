Who's Playing

Alabama @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Alabama 15-2; Vanderbilt 9-8

What to Know

Get ready for an SEC battle as the #4 Alabama Crimson Tide and the Vanderbilt Commodores will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Memorial Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with Bama winning the first 74-72 and Vanderbilt taking the second 82-76.

Everything came up roses for the Crimson Tide at home against the LSU Tigers this past Saturday as the squad secured a 106-66 victory. Five players on Bama scored in the double digits: forward Brandon Miller (31), guard Jahvon Quinerly (12), guard Mark Sears (12), guard Rylan Griffen (12), and forward Nick Pringle (10). This also makes it three games in a row in which Mark Sears has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt strolled past the Arkansas Razorbacks with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 97-84. Vanderbilt relied on the efforts of guard Tyrin Lawrence, who had 22 points in addition to five boards, and forward Myles Stute, who had 15 points along with seven rebounds. Lawrence's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers last week. Lawrence's points were the most he has had all year.

The Crimson Tide are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Bama up to 15-2 and the Commodores to 9-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Bama is stumbling into the game with the 12th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.2 on average. Vanderbilt has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 10th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Alabama have won six out of their last ten games against Vanderbilt.