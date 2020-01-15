Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 15 predictions from proven model

The Vanderbilt Commodores will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas is 13-2 overall and 9-0 at home, while Vanderbilt is 8-7 overall and 0-2 on the road. Vanderbilt is 2-7 against the spread in its last nine games. Arkansas, meanwhile, has covered the spread in four of its last six games. The Razorbacks are favored by 13.5-points in the latest Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt odds, while the over-under is set at 141.5. Before entering any Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players.

Now, it has simulated Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt 10,000 times and the results are in.

Arkansas emerged from Oxford victorious Saturday, overcoming Ole Miss 76-72. Isaiah Joe took over for the Razorbacks, finishing with 34 points. Mason Jones added 13 points and Jimmy Whitt Jr. chipped in 11 points. Jones is leading Arkansas with 19.4 points per game.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt fell short at home against Texas A&M on Saturday, losing 69-50. Maxwell Evans and Ejike Obinna led the Commodores with 12 points each, and Scotty Pippen Jr. added 10 points. Aaron Nesmith, who leads Vanderbilt with 23 points per game, missed the game against the Aggies and will be out for six weeks with a foot injury.

The Commodores absorbed a serious blow against the Razorbacks when the two teams previously met in March 2019 falling 84-48. The total has gone over in five of Vanderbilt's last six games, but has gone under in 12 of the Commodores' last 13 outings against SEC opponents.

So who wins Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas?