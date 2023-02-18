Who's Playing

Auburn @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Auburn 18-8; Vanderbilt 14-12

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Auburn Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 4 of 2017. Vanderbilt and Auburn will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Memorial Gym. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Commodores and the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Vanderbilt wrapped it up with a 75-64 victory on the road. Vanderbilt's forward Liam Robbins did his thing and had 24 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, Auburn was fully in charge on Tuesday, breezing past the Missouri Tigers 89-56 at home. Auburn can attribute much of their success to forward Johni Broome, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds, and guard Allen Flanigan, who had 16 points.

Vanderbilt is expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 9-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Vanderbilt is now 14-12 while Auburn sits at 18-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Vanderbilt has only been able to knock down 41.90% percent of their shots, which is the 37th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Auburn's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 12th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $47.00

Odds

The Tigers are a 3-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Auburn have won five out of their last eight games against Vanderbilt.