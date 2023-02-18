Who's Playing

Auburn @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Auburn 18-8; Vanderbilt 14-12

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores haven't won a game against the Auburn Tigers since Jan. 4 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Commodores and Auburn will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Gym. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Vanderbilt and the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Vanderbilt wrapped it up with a 75-64 win on the road. Vanderbilt's forward Liam Robbins did his thing and had 24 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Auburn at home against the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday as the squad secured an 89-56 victory. Forward Johni Broome and guard Allen Flanigan were among the main playmakers for Auburn as the former posted a double-double on 20 points and ten boards and the latter had 16 points.

The wins brought the Commodores up to 14-12 and Auburn to 18-8. Two stats to keep an eye on: Vanderbilt has only been able to knock down 41.90% percent of their shots, which is the 38th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Auburn's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 13th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Auburn have won five out of their last eight games against Vanderbilt.