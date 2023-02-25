Who's Playing

Florida @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Florida 14-14; Vanderbilt 15-13

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Florida Gators are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Memorial Gym. The Commodores are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Vanderbilt came up short against the LSU Tigers on Wednesday, falling 84-77. The losing side was boosted by forward Liam Robbins, who almost posted a triple-double on 23 points, 11 boards, and nine blocks.

Meanwhile, Florida came up short against the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday, falling 82-74. Florida's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Riley Kugel, who had 24 points.

The Commodores are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Vanderbilt at 15-13 and Florida at 14-14. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Vanderbilt comes into the matchup boasting the 22nd most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.8. But the Gators are even better: they rank eighth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.4 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Commodores are a 3.5-point favorite against the Gators, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida have won ten out of their last 17 games against Vanderbilt.