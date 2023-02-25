Who's Playing
Florida @ Vanderbilt
Current Records: Florida 14-14; Vanderbilt 15-13
What to Know
The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Florida Gators are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Memorial Gym. The Commodores are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Vanderbilt came up short against the LSU Tigers on Wednesday, falling 84-77. The losing side was boosted by forward Liam Robbins, who almost posted a triple-double on 23 points, 11 boards, and nine blocks.
Meanwhile, Florida came up short against the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday, falling 82-74. Florida's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Riley Kugel, who had 24 points.
The Commodores are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.
The losses put Vanderbilt at 15-13 and Florida at 14-14. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Vanderbilt comes into the matchup boasting the 22nd most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.8. But the Gators are even better: they rank eighth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.4 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Commodores are a 3.5-point favorite against the Gators, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Florida have won ten out of their last 17 games against Vanderbilt.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Vanderbilt 88 vs. Florida 80
- Mar 01, 2022 - Florida 82 vs. Vanderbilt 78
- Jan 22, 2022 - Florida 61 vs. Vanderbilt 42
- Mar 11, 2021 - Florida 69 vs. Vanderbilt 63
- Jan 27, 2021 - Florida 78 vs. Vanderbilt 71
- Dec 30, 2020 - Florida 91 vs. Vanderbilt 72
- Feb 15, 2020 - Florida 84 vs. Vanderbilt 66
- Feb 01, 2020 - Florida 61 vs. Vanderbilt 55
- Feb 27, 2019 - Florida 71 vs. Vanderbilt 55
- Feb 13, 2019 - Florida 66 vs. Vanderbilt 57
- Feb 17, 2018 - Vanderbilt 71 vs. Florida 68
- Dec 30, 2017 - Florida 81 vs. Vanderbilt 74
- Mar 10, 2017 - Vanderbilt 72 vs. Florida 62
- Mar 04, 2017 - Vanderbilt 73 vs. Florida 71
- Jan 21, 2017 - Vanderbilt 68 vs. Florida 66
- Feb 23, 2016 - Vanderbilt 87 vs. Florida 74
- Jan 26, 2016 - Vanderbilt 60 vs. Florida 59