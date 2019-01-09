Vanderbilt vs. Georgia odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions, best bets from model on 36-21 roll

After both schools dropped their SEC openers, Georgia and Vanderbilt will meet Wednesday needing a win to help right the ship. The Bulldogs will host the 6:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens and are two-point favorites. The over-under for total projected points is 149 in the latest Georgia vs. Vanderbilt odds. This intriguing matchup might come down to a front-court battle between Georgia's Nicolas Claxton and Vanderbilt's Simi Shittu, so before you make your Georgia vs. Vanderbilt picks and college basketball predictions, check out how the SportsLine Projection Model says it will all go down.

The model knows that for the Bulldogs, it will be all about having a short memory after an embarrassing 96-50 loss to No. 3 Tennessee on Saturday. The team can re-focus on getting the ball inside to Claxton and Rayshaun Hammonds and playing strong defense.

Claxton and Hammonds have combined to average 26.5 points and 16.3 rebounds this season, while Claxton's ability to protect the rim (3.0 blocks per game) has helped Georgia hold opponents to 39.1 percent shooting from the floor. That's the 26th-best mark in the nation.

But just because the Dawgs can play lock-down defense doesn't mean they'll cover the Vanderbilt vs. Georgia spread.

The Commodores play fast and like to attack the rim to get to the free-throw line. They're 39th in the nation in average possession length and seventh in the ratio of free-throw attempts to field-goal attempts, according to KenPom.

With Claxton protecting the rim, the Commodores will have their work cut out for them. However, Claxton has also been known to get into foul trouble, which completely changes the way Georgia has to defend. The Bulldogs have lost three of the four games in which he's played fewer than 25 minutes and Vanderbilt could be sitting pretty if he spends plenty of time on the bench.

