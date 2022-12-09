The Vanderbilt Commodores will be aiming for their third straight victory when they face the Grambling Tigers on Friday night. Vanderbilt used a pair of free throws in the final two seconds to get past Pittsburgh in a 75-74 final on Wednesday. Grambling has won two of its last three games, blowing out Incarnate Word last Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Commodores are favored by 14 points in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Grambling odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 138.

Vanderbilt vs. Grambling spread: Vanderbilt -14

Vanderbilt vs. Grambling over/under: 138 points

Vanderbilt vs. Grambling money line: Vanderbilt -1100, Grambling +700

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Vanderbilt is in its best form of the season coming into this game having won three of its last four games. The Commodores converted on a pair of late free throws in their 75-74 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday, as Liam Robbins led the way with 14 points and nine rebounds. The Panthers went on a late 8-0 run before Tyrin Lawrence hit two clutch shots from the charity stripe to help his team escape with a win.

Robbins also blocked six shots and played a key role in a 39-31 rebounding advantage. The Commodores have an extremely balanced lineup, with junior forward Myles Stute (12.8) leading four players in double figures. Grambling does not have the size or talent to match up with an SEC team, going winless in its last 10 tries against SEC opponents.

Why Grambling can cover

Vanderbilt could be without one of its four double-digit scorers on Friday night, as Jordan Wright missed last Saturday's game against Wofford with a back injury and had to leave Wednesday's game with a hip pointer. Wright, who is averaging 10.1 points per game, is questionable to play on Friday. Grambling has already recorded one big upset this season, taking down Colorado as a 14.5-point underdog last month.

The Tigers are used to playing away from home, having been on the road or at neutral sites in their five games prior to their blowout win over Incarnate Word. They are led by junior forward Carte'Are Gordon, who is averaging 14.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. He is facing a Vanderbilt team that has only covered the spread once in its last six home games.

